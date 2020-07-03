Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Earns Daily News Sentiment Rating of -2.71

News articles about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) have been trending negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -2.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:MAIN traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.70. 307,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,677. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.05. Main Street Capital has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $45.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.36 and a beta of 1.53.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Main Street Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $56.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MAIN shares. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Main Street Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. National Securities lowered Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded Main Street Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

