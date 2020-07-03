Maincoin Trading 21.4% Lower This Week (MNC)

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Maincoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin, Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $8,967.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Maincoin has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Maincoin

Maincoin (CRYPTO:MNC) is a token. Its genesis date was November 1st, 2018. Maincoin's total supply is 374,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 309,206,348 tokens. The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maincoin is maincoin.money .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maincoin

Maincoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, P2PB2B, Mercatox, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maincoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maincoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maincoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

