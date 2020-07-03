Maker 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.55 Million (MKR)

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. In the last week, Maker has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $442.92 or 0.04852620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX, Bibox and OKEx. Maker has a market capitalization of $445.39 million and approximately $10.55 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Maker alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045309 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002695 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00016740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031653 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001558 BTC.

About Maker

Maker is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,005,577 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Maker is makerdao.com . The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO

Maker Token Trading

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Gate.io, IDEX, BitMart, Kyber Network, CoinMex, OasisDEX, DDEX, OKEx, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bibox, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.