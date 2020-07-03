Man Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Man Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MNGPF. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Man Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Monday, June 15th.

Shares of Man Group stock remained flat at $$1.70 on Thursday. Man Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

