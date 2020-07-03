MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $1.69

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.65, but opened at $1.69. MannKind shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 3,957,600 shares changing hands.

MNKD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of MannKind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.80.

Get MannKind alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1.37. The company has a market cap of $381.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.26.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MannKind news, CEO Michael Castagna bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $44,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNKD. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $1,839,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,187,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 983,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 204,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MannKind by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,686,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 152,101 shares in the last quarter. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for diabetes and pulmonary arterial hypertension patients. It offers Afrezza, a dry powder formulation of human insulin that controls high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes in the United States.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.