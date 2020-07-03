Mark Palmquist Acquires 17,615 Shares of United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) Stock

United Malt Group Ltd (ASX:UMG) insider Mark Palmquist purchased 17,615 shares of United Malt Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.07 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,693.05 ($49,104.83).

On Friday, May 29th, Mark Palmquist acquired 7,385 shares of United Malt Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.07 ($2.79) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,056.95 ($20,586.95).

On Friday, May 22nd, Mark Palmquist acquired 50,000 shares of United Malt Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.01 ($2.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$200,500.00 ($137,328.77).

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mark Palmquist acquired 50,000 shares of United Malt Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.09 ($2.80) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,500.00 ($140,068.49).

Shares of UMG traded up A$0.08 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching A$4.29 ($2.94). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,826 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$4.29. United Malt Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$3.60 ($2.47) and a 12-month high of A$5.24 ($3.59). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.49.

United Malt Group Limited operates as a commercial maltster in North America, Australia, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company engages in the production and sale of malt to major brewers, craft brewers, distillers, and food companies. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of bagged malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

