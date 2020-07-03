Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.11 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) will announce sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Martin Marietta Materials reported sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will report full year sales of $4.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Martin Marietta Materials.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stephens lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $280.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.24.

Shares of NYSE MLM traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $213.49. 803,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,983. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $135.08 and a 1 year high of $281.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director John J. Koraleski bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $157,330,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $48,972,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at about $47,657,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.7% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,519,000 after acquiring an additional 248,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $556,358,000 after buying an additional 230,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

