Martkist One Day Trading Volume Tops $1,990.00 (MARTK)

Martkist (CURRENCY:MARTK) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Martkist has a total market capitalization of $264,099.26 and approximately $1,990.00 worth of Martkist was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Martkist coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Martkist has traded down 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 80.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Martkist Coin Profile

Martkist is a coin. Martkist’s total supply is 11,852,498 coins and its circulating supply is 11,434,199 coins. The official message board for Martkist is medium.com/@martkist . The official website for Martkist is www.martkist.org

Buying and Selling Martkist

Martkist can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

