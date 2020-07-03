MASTERNET (MASH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $208.00

MASTERNET (CURRENCY:MASH) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, MASTERNET has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One MASTERNET token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. MASTERNET has a market capitalization of $6,295.54 and $208.00 worth of MASTERNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010974 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.26 or 0.01700270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00169729 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00053085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000746 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00109670 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About MASTERNET

MASTERNET’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,686,740 tokens. MASTERNET’s official Twitter account is @MasternetMASH . The official website for MASTERNET is akasicglobal.io . The Reddit community for MASTERNET is /r/MasternetMASH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MASTERNET

MASTERNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASTERNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASTERNET should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MASTERNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

