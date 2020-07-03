Max Property Group (MPG) Reaches Market Cap of $303,804.36

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Max Property Group has a market cap of $303,804.36 and approximately $5,736.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000303 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002469 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000186 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Max Property Group Token Profile

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Max Property Group should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.