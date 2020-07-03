Max Property Group Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last week, Max Property Group has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Max Property Group has a market capitalization of $295,794.01 and $7,164.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000305 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002476 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001329 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 343.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000174 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Max Property Group Profile

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Max Property Group is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

Max Property Group Token Trading

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

