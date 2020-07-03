Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Receives $112.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

MED has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Medifast from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Medifast in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of MED traded up $8.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $149.44. 333,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,294. Medifast has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $153.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.60. Medifast had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 65.66%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is 75.84%.

In other Medifast news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $453,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 284,456 shares in the company, valued at $25,811,537.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Schlackman sold 3,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.55, for a total transaction of $335,448.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,540.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Medifast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,227,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Medifast by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 128,845 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 2,045.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 75,549 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 3,008.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 67,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,730 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 250,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 56,297 shares during the period.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.