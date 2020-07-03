Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) Major Shareholder Sells $52,743.24 in Stock

Medley Capital Corp (NYSE:MCC) major shareholder Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 69,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $52,743.24. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fortress Investment Group Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 26th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 8,540 shares of Medley Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $6,917.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Fortress Investment Group Llc sold 9,100 shares of Medley Capital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.83, for a total transaction of $7,553.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.75. 109,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 288,815. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.28. Medley Capital Corp has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $2.82. The company has a market cap of $40.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 11.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Medley Capital (NYSE:MCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 million. Medley Capital had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 422.82%. Analysts anticipate that Medley Capital Corp will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medley Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medley Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medley Capital by 75.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 140,801 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 60,426 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Medley Capital by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,100,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 314,654 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Medley Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Fondren Management LP increased its position in shares of Medley Capital by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Fondren Management LP now owns 1,166,225 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 72,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Medley Capital

Medley Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

