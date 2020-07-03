MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

MEGEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 30,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

