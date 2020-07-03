MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

MEG Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

MEGEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEG Energy from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of MEGEF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.87. 30,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,730. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $6.14.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

