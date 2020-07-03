MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.24 Million

Analysts forecast that MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) will announce $51.24 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $101.28 million. MEI Pharma posted sales of $1.13 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,434.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $37.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 million to $104.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.95 million, with estimates ranging from $16.74 million to $31.16 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 60.32% and a negative net margin of 539.48%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MEIP. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Ci Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. MEI Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MEI Pharma by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEIP stock traded down $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $3.49. 10,781,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,922,013. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $369.94 million, a P/E ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

