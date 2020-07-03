MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.73, but opened at $4.27. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 10,829,500 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEIP shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Ci Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.63 and a beta of 1.95.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.09. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 539.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.32%. The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 million. As a group, research analysts expect that MEI Pharma Inc will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the first quarter valued at $15,753,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,346,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 39.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,446,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,924 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at $2,108,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,070,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 655,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.