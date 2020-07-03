Melon (MLN) Price Hits $13.83 on Major Exchanges

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Melon token can now be bought for $13.83 or 0.00151315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Melon has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. Melon has a market capitalization of $17.28 million and $316,764.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044991 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $438.06 or 0.04793881 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002685 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054418 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00017688 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031574 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. It launched on March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. The official website for Melon is melonport.com . Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

