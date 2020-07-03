Melon Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (MLN)

Melon (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Melon has a total market cap of $17.17 million and $195,130.00 worth of Melon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Melon has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Melon token can now be bought for approximately $13.74 or 0.00151192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.04943402 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Melon Token Profile

MLN is a token. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Melon’s total supply is 1,250,000 tokens. Melon’s official Twitter account is @melonport and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Melon is /r/melonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Melon’s official website is melonport.com

Melon Token Trading

Melon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Melon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Melon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Melon using one of the exchanges listed above.

