Metal Trading Down 1.2% Over Last Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Metal has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Metal token can currently be bought for $0.31 or 0.00003366 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metal has a market cap of $20.15 million and $2.73 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.04826624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031560 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010998 BTC.

About Metal

Metal (MTL) is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com

Buying and Selling Metal

Metal can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

