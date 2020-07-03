Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro Bank PLC (OTCMKTS:MBNKF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Metro Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Investec raised shares of Metro Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Metro Bank in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

MBNKF traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,027. Metro Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $121.72 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

