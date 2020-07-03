Midas (MIDAS) Price Hits $0.91 on Major Exchanges

Midas (CURRENCY:MIDAS) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Midas has a market cap of $1.22 million and $2,565.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Midas coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00010028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Midas alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00467542 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00026397 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030252 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000135 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006110 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002855 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000244 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000242 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002040 BTC.

About Midas

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 1,471,342 coins and its circulating supply is 1,344,804 coins. Midas’ official website is midas.investments

Buying and Selling Midas

Midas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Midas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Midas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Midas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.