Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) will post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mimecast’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Mimecast posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.41.

MIME traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.26. 703,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,161. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,081.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $1,246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,521,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,171,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 8,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $372,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 347,900 shares of company stock valued at $14,603,379. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 31.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mimecast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

