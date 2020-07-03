Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) will announce earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Model N’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.06. Model N posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Model N.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.41 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 19.69% and a negative net margin of 10.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MODN shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on Model N in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Model N from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Model N in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Shares of MODN stock traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,521. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 1.04. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In related news, SVP Christopher Lyon sold 4,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $139,346.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,944.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $345,388.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,919 shares of company stock valued at $1,258,863. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 6,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Model N by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Model N by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Model N by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

