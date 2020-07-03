Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

NASDAQ MNTA opened at $32.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.83. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $39.88.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jo Ann Beltramello sold 1,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $51,894.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,011. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $33,249.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,172.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,443,098 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 68.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 929,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,276,000 after purchasing an additional 376,796 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $59,053,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 752,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,470,000 after purchasing an additional 106,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 208,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

