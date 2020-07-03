MonaCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $109.21 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. MonaCoin has a market cap of $109.21 million and $1.44 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00018293 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Zaif, Bitbank and Bleutrade. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,083.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.12 or 0.02489429 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $221.81 or 0.02442000 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.25 or 0.00454191 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013636 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.86 or 0.00692083 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00062363 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00563876 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015548 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Zaif, Upbit, QBTC, Bitbank, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Fisco. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonaCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.