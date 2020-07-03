MonaCoin Market Capitalization Tops $108.59 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00018100 BTC on exchanges including Bitbank, Bleutrade, Upbit and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $108.59 million and approximately $3.06 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,127.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.03 or 0.02509298 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $222.62 or 0.02439054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00454231 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00013859 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.68 or 0.00719547 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00062497 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00567619 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016069 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

MonaCoin Coin Trading

MonaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Zaif, Fisco, Bleutrade, CryptoBridge, Livecoin, QBTC and Bitbank. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

