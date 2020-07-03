Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.27 Million

Brokerages expect that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) will post $11.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.00 million. Monarch Casino & Resort posted sales of $62.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will report full-year sales of $150.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $112.90 million to $186.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $283.17 million, with estimates ranging from $262.80 million to $308.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Monarch Casino & Resort.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.19). Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.45 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Union Gaming Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Monarch Casino & Resort has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,124. The company has a market cap of $616.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $12.83 and a 52-week high of $57.57.

In other news, President Bob Farahi sold 16,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $690,806.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,294.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 407,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,557 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 191.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $9,337,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

