Monolith Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Livecoin and HitBTC. Monolith has a total market cap of $9.61 million and approximately $59,119.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monolith has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Monolith Profile

Monolith (TKN) is a token. Its launch date was May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official message board is medium.com/@Monolith . Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Monolith Token Trading

Monolith can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

