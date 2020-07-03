Monolith Price Up 4.5% Over Last Week (TKN)

Monolith (CURRENCY:TKN) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last week, Monolith has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Monolith has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $30,007.00 worth of Monolith was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monolith token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00003163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, HitBTC, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Monolith Token Profile

TKN is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2017. Monolith’s total supply is 39,406,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,694,387 tokens. Monolith’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Monolith is /r/TokenCard and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Monolith is medium.com/@Monolith . The official website for Monolith is monolith.xyz

Buying and Selling Monolith

Monolith can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bancor Network, Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monolith directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monolith should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monolith using one of the exchanges listed above.

