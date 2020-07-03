Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.91 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Moody’s’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.26. Moody’s reported earnings per share of $2.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Moody’s will report full year earnings of $8.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.08 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.08 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Moody’s.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 235.22%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $228.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $9,532,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,151 shares in the company, valued at $63,577,029.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.71, for a total value of $2,105,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,646 shares in the company, valued at $65,867,478.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,652 shares of company stock worth $22,786,983. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in Moody’s by 207.5% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Moody’s by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $6,410,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCO traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $277.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $164.19 and a twelve month high of $287.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $267.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

