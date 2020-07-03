Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.21.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,981,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,065,884,000 after acquiring an additional 202,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,887,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $649,639,000 after purchasing an additional 99,970 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,902 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,391,000 after purchasing an additional 179,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,645,783 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,678,000 after purchasing an additional 272,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,268,000. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.08. 1,254,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,504. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.51 and a 200-day moving average of $155.38. Motorola Solutions has a 52 week low of $120.77 and a 52 week high of $187.49. The stock has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

