Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.543-1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.18-1.27 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 8th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.30.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

NYSE MSI opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $120.77 and a 12 month high of $187.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.