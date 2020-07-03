Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates Q2 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its second quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.18-1.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.544-1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its Q2 guidance to $1.18-1.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cowen restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities cut shares of Motorola Solutions to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.30.

MSI stock opened at $135.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.38. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $120.77 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.66.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 11.60% and a negative return on equity of 146.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

