Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $409.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will post sales of $409.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Msci’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $411.00 million and the lowest is $409.10 million. Msci posted sales of $385.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $416.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.36 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 286.63% and a net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS.

MSCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Msci from $311.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Msci from $299.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.89.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 1,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $545,076.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 290,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,306,733.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,128,151 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Msci by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Msci by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 158,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 16,543 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Msci by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Msci during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,113,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Msci in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI traded up $7.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $340.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,528. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $330.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $299.29. Msci has a 52-week low of $206.82 and a 52-week high of $356.66.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

