MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) Receives $112.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSGE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Gabelli started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MSG Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company.

Shares of MSGE stock traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.85. 113,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,407. MSG Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.06.

MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 18th. The company reported ($5.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.15) by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $199.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.95 million. MSG Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In other MSG Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 6,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.39, for a total transaction of $492,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

