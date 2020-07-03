Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Multi-collateral DAI has a market cap of $121.36 million and $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00044951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $445.18 or 0.04889403 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00020427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054560 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031508 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI Token Profile

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Multi-collateral DAI’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

