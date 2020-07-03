Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Multi-collateral DAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $121.36 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00045337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.70 or 0.04869303 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002698 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054867 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00016522 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031681 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002436 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 121,206,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,855,396 tokens. The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

