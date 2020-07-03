Mysterium (MYST) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,730.00

Mysterium (CURRENCY:MYST) traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Mysterium has a market cap of $1.50 million and $1,730.00 worth of Mysterium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mysterium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0635 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mysterium has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001359 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00045296 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.60 or 0.04846276 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002696 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00054749 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00016810 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00031615 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Mysterium (MYST) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2017. Mysterium’s total supply is 32,433,366 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,694,370 tokens. The Reddit community for Mysterium is /r/MysteriumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mysterium’s official website is mysterium.network . The official message board for Mysterium is medium.com/mysterium-network . Mysterium’s official Twitter account is @MysteriumNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mysterium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mysterium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mysterium using one of the exchanges listed above.

