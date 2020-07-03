Nano Price Tops $0.93 on Exchanges (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 2nd. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.93 or 0.00010135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, HitBTC, Gate.io and CoinFalcon. Nano has a total market capitalization of $123.32 million and $6.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9,131.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.24 or 0.02499442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.60 or 0.02426659 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00452977 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00013674 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.61 or 0.00718512 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00062079 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00565971 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Nano Profile

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Gate.io, Coindeal, Kucoin, CoinFalcon, Bit-Z, HitBTC, CoinEx, OKEx, RightBTC, Nanex, Binance, Koinex and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

