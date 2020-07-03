Narrative Market Cap Achieves $33,108.86 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One Narrative token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Narrative has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. Narrative has a total market capitalization of $33,108.86 and approximately $1.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.01696003 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00168640 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00052670 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00109689 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s genesis date was February 17th, 2017. Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Narrative Token Trading

Narrative can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

