Naviaddress Hits Market Capitalization of $64,486.50 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 51.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Naviaddress token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Naviaddress has traded 34.6% lower against the dollar. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $64,486.50 and approximately $10,963.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002212 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.14 or 0.04826624 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00018052 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00054294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Naviaddress Token Profile

Naviaddress (CRYPTO:NAVI) is a token. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

