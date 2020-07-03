Naviaddress Reaches Market Cap of $85,989.22 (NAVI)

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Naviaddress has a total market cap of $85,989.22 and $12,251.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $448.66 or 0.04947997 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020769 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00054438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Naviaddress

NAVI is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com . The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

