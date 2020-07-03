Neblio (NEBL) Hits Market Cap of $9.23 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 2nd. During the last week, Neblio has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00006337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $9.23 million and $220,268.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002247 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018296 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012515 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012478 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00013035 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio's total supply is 16,488,572 coins and its circulating supply is 15,951,267 coins. Neblio's official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency's Github account can be viewed here

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neblio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

