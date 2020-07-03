Nebula AI Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $138.00 (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $368,936.30 and approximately $138.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00045055 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.20 or 0.04943402 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00021198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00054440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031532 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,921,514,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nebula AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

