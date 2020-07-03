Nebula AI (NBAI) Market Capitalization Hits $391,201.67

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, Nebula AI has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. Nebula AI has a total market capitalization of $391,201.67 and approximately $26.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00044980 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.65 or 0.04838877 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002683 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00054406 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00017592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00031570 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002388 BTC.

About Nebula AI

NBAI is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,921,317,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

