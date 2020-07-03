Nectar (NEC) Trading 36% Higher Over Last Week

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Nectar has a market cap of $11.98 million and $12,438.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001603 BTC on exchanges including $51.55, $10.39, $33.94 and $18.94. Over the last week, Nectar has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029725 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,075.03 or 1.00028009 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001012 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 86.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00142344 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006366 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000398 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (CRYPTO:NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex . The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a . The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com

Nectar Coin Trading

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $10.39, $51.55, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $18.94, $32.15, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nectar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nectar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

