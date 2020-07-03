Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GILD. Piper Sandler reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.65.

Shares of GILD traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.35. 6,347,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,790,114. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $85.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average of $72.11. The stock has a market cap of $95.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.75, for a total transaction of $197,508.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,313. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,731 shares of company stock worth $3,008,736. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 96,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,102,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $14,952,000. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

