Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Neogen also reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.12. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neogen.

Get Neogen alerts:

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Neogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

In other news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $1,263,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $56,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,409 shares in the company, valued at $666,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 40,253 shares of company stock valued at $2,600,646 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 525,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 31,117 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Neogen by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the first quarter worth about $404,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

NEOG traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $76.55. The company had a trading volume of 232,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,184. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 68.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.75.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neogen (NEOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.