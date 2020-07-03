NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $86.11 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce sales of $86.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.50 million and the highest is $92.80 million. NeoGenomics reported sales of $101.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full-year sales of $425.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $395.30 million to $443.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $519.86 million, with estimates ranging from $491.80 million to $545.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.03 million. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEO traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $33.88. 1,353,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,656. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. NeoGenomics has a 1-year low of $18.52 and a 1-year high of $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEO. Kopp Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $141,705,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in NeoGenomics by 68.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,861,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $106,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth about $24,693,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in NeoGenomics by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,932,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,764,000 after acquiring an additional 705,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 273.0% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after acquiring an additional 586,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

