Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.07 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will post sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.12 billion. Netflix reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $24.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.45 billion to $25.29 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $29.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.12 billion to $32.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $438.19.

NFLX stock traded down $8.75 on Tuesday, hitting $476.89. 6,324,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,771,423. Netflix has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $492.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $209.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $26,477,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,477,024. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.64, for a total value of $1,586,226.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,024 shares of company stock valued at $81,700,274. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 12,378 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 683 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 116,523 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

